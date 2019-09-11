Street closings for 39th annual Arts in the Heart Festival

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The 39th annual Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival will be held on the Augusta Commons and Broad St. from Friday, Sept. 20 until Sunday, Sept. 22.
There will be roads closed beginning Monday, Sept. 16. and they will remain closed until the end of the event on Sept. 22.
Here is the road closure schedule:
- Monday (9/16): -The parking well on the 700 block of Broad Street (across from the Chronicle & Imperial Theater) will close late afternoon.
- Tuesday (9/17): -Albion & Broad St. -8th Street (from Ellis to Broad) -9th Street (next to the Board of Education from Ellis to Broad) -Broad Street will close from 7th Street to 10th Street
- Wednesday (9/18): -McCartan from Broad to Jones -9th Street from Broad to Jones -The parking well on the 600 block of Broad Street (across from the Ramada hotel)
- Friday (9/20): -One lane (eastbound) of Reynolds will close from 9th to 8th street
Badges for the festival are on sale now at different locations in Augusta.
