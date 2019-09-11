Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for questioning

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for questioning in reference to multiple fraud incidents.
Authorities say Markel Cody is wanted for questioning in reference to multiple financial transaction card frauds that occurred at 2975 Gun Club Rd. between June 25 and July 7. At this time Cody is only wanted for questioning.
Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Michael Hucko (706) 821-1088 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
