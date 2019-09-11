Pop-Up T-storm possible this afternoon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An upper ridge over the region will continue above normal temperatures through the week. Only a few locations will have some showers and thunderstorms because of the ridging. Patchy fog and stratus early this morning. Otherwise, little change. Upper ridge centered just to our north will act to suppress convection and provide another generally fair and hot day.
Latest high resolution models suggest isolated showers at best. The extended forecast features lower confidence and hinges on how much the upper ridge weakens over the weekend and what happens with a tropical wave that is forecast to move into the central Gulf of Mexico and National Hurricane Center has given a 40 percent chance of tropical development over the next 5 days.
