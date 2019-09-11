Paying to park downtown still months in the making as commission, engineers forge ahead

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Dollar signs for downtown improvements are slowly taking shape. That’s because members of the engineering services committee gave Augusta’s traffic engineers the preliminary go-ahead to approve the vendor that’ll help with the logistics of paid parking downtown.
If approved at next Tuesday’s commission meeting, SP+ Municipal Services will move forward with a study and eventual recommendation for downtown Augusta’s parking plan.
It’s a national company that manages parking for several large cities - including Atlanta and Beaufort, South Carolina.
“That was on of the things that we discussed when we were scoring them was the presence nearby and how well it was working. And we reached out to some of those cities to see if they were happy with their parking management system and they all indicated they were very happy with the job this company has done," said City of Augusta Assistant Traffic Director John Ussery
Traffic engineers and SP+ will work together to do public outreach and hold a series of meetings. That contractor will craft a policy based those meetings and the traffic task force’s recommendations.
The policy will then be presented to the commission for approval. Ussery said his department is working on it as fast as they can and that the difficult part of the process is over.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.