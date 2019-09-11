Paceline Bike Ride registration now open

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Registration for the Paceline Bike Ride is officially open.
The organization raised over $200,000 for the Georgia Cancer Center in it’s first year. For year two, they have heavy aspirations, including doubling that fundraising number and having 500 riders sign up.
The ride will be the last weekend of May 2020, and there is a special discount for anyone who signs up to ride before Oct. 1.
Paceline’s president, Martyn Jones says, "it’s all about the participation. If we can get double the amount of riders in year two than we had in year one, we stand a very good chance of doubling the funds we can raise to put to good causes to help find a cure for cancer faster here at Georgia Cancer Center.”
If you’d like to participate but don’t own a bicycle, Paceline has resources to help. You can find more information on their website.
