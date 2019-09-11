New program, ASAP, speeds up emergency response time

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - You might start noticing faster response times from first responders. That’s due to a partnership between the 911 call center and private alarm companies.
It’s called the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol, or ASAP. The program allows the alarm companies to transmit alarm signals directly into the system at the 911 call center. This leads to the dispatcher having information more readily available, which in turn gets first responders to your door quicker.
Tangela Gibson, professional standards coordinator says, “it ultimately cuts down on our processing time, the number of alarm calls that our call takers may receive, and it helps us to render the best service that we can to our community, to our citizens that we serve.”
If you want to know if your alarm company uses the ASAP program, Gibson recommends calling, asking and urging them to do so if they don’t.
