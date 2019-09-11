Investigators and coroner on scene where two bodies were found at Magnolia Park Apartments

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scene where two bodies were found at Magnolia Park Apartments off of Vandivere Rd.
Coroner Mark Bowen is on scene now and says the two bodies were found in separate apartments. Investigators say they are investigating these deaths as suspicious and are not sure if they are related.
The two bodies are being sent to GBI for autopsies.
FOX 54 is on scene now and will keep you updated on this investigation.
