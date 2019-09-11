CSRA preps for CSRA College Night

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - On September 12, many college hopefuls will fill the James Brown Arena to meet college recruiters from more than 130 colleges and universities.
Participants also will have a chance to win scholarships totaling up to $16,000.
“We’re thrilled to have use of this huge arena to serve area students,” said Gladys Moore, SRNS Education Outreach. “Working with our co-sponsors and volunteers, we do our best to meet the individual needs of each attending student and parent.”
Per Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, College Night provides a way for CSRA students and parents to:
- Obtain information on educational opportunities, admission requirements and tuition;
- Attend seminars to get information about HOPE and LIFE scholarships, financial aid and essay writing for college admissions, time management, learning styles, scholarships and joint enrollment;
- Visit a counseling center that will be open throughout the evening where students and parents can seek advice about the college application process from high school advisors and admissions professionals;
- Visit a career exploration area where students can discover their options after college. Students will be able to participate in a quick “card sort” interest inventory to validate their career choice; and
- Register to participate in the drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. Students must attend and register in person at CSRA College Night to be eligible. To qualify for a College Night scholarship, students must be high school juniors or seniors and graduate with a GPA equal or above 2.5 on a 4.0 scale or equivalent.
For more information, visit the College Night web site at http://www.srs.gov, click on Outreach, then Education Outreach Programs, then CSRA College Night: http://www.srs.gov/general/outreach/edoutrch/coll_night.htm
The time for the event is, 5-8:30 p.m., at the James Brown Arena, Augusta, Ga. Admission is free and open to the public.
