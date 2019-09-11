Community members upset with Aiken County School Board

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Aiken county school board met and community members showed out, expressing unhappiness with the board.
A consensus among the full auditorium was that the school board made the wrong move. This comes after the board voted 6-4 last week to accept superintendent Sean alford’s resignation. Community members expressed anger and confusion with the board, but also said they hope they can move forward from this.
The board gave a brief statement at the beginning of the meeting to explain why they let him go, but some say it had nothing to do with the job he had done in Aiken county schools.
Former Aiken County schools coach and parent Betty Ryberg said, "his role as superintendent was so strong that he was able to get new schools built, change the direction of the schools, get a scholars academy at usc Aiken, and energize the teachers. I think there were people who were intimidated by him, by his strong personality, and I think those were the school board members that voted against him.”
Another parent, Sarah Young, said,"from what I heard tonight with the long term residents who have been following this for a long time, I think it’s going to be hard for trust to be restored with this board. That’s why we have elections, and that’s why people should get out and vote.”
The board went into executive session after getting through the rest of the agenda.
The public information officer says the soonest the district will respond will be tomorrow. Stick with Fox 54 as we follow this.
