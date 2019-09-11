Bayvale Elementary students plant seeds of positivity for 9/11 Day of Service

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It’s a day many remember that’s turned into a day of service. Bayvale Elementary’s Nutrition Services Department showed students how to honor people who stepped up after the 9/11 terror attacks.
Students got their hands dirty, learned how to build garden beds and plant food, all with the help of FoodCorps.
“9/11 was a bad day - a real, real bad day. And it’s giving these kids something else - once they start to find out about what happened on that day - They can look back and remember what we did out here in the garden," said Food Corps member Robert Sims.
Farm to School programs bring locally grown foods to schools and educate kids about nutrition and agriculture.
