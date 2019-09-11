Augusta man arrested and charged with murder of missing man

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to an incident that occurred at 3634 Meadowlark Rd.
In an affidavit, authorities say that John Daniels committed the murder on Aug. 28 by shooting the victim John Jones in the back.
According to a Facebook post, John Jones had been missing since Aug. 28.
This arrest comes one day after Richmond County deputies found an identified body in a shallow grave.
At this time, FOX 54 has no information stating that these two incidents are connected.
