Aiken County Board of Education appoints interim superintendent

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - As Aiken County Public Schools prepare to go into another direction after the resignation of Superintendent Sean Alford, on Tuesday, Sept 10. the Aiken County Board of Education appointed their interim superintendent following an executive session.
King Laurence was named the school district’s Interim Superintendent, Laurence is a 22 year veteran of Aiken County Public Schools and will start his duties as interim superintendent on Saturday, Sept. 14.
