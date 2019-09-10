Wagener Road Circle K Robbery suspect on the run in Aiken County

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 2:30 a.m.
Authorities say the suspect entered the Circle K at 2557 Wagener Rd. demanding money while appearing to be armed. The clerk told deputies that the suspect had his hand hidden under his shirt, alluding to having a gun.
Deputies describe the suspect as a Black male wearing a grey t shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a blue knit cap.
Prior to deputies arriving on the scene, the suspect was able to flee the seen with an undetermined amount of money and goods from the Circle K.
If anyone has any information on this case or the whereabouts and identity of this suspect, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
