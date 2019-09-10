Today marks the peak of Hurricane Season.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An upper ridge over the region will help produce above normal temperatures through the week. Only a few locations will have a few showers and thunderstorms because of the ridging. Fog developing early this morning. Otherwise, generally fair and hot today. Upper ridge will build north today towards the southern Appalachians and over much of our forecast area. However, an upper impulse will move clockwise around the ridge center down the coast.