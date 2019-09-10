Today marks the peak of Hurricane Season.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An upper ridge over the region will help produce above normal temperatures through the week. Only a few locations will have a few showers and thunderstorms because of the ridging. Fog developing early this morning. Otherwise, generally fair and hot today. Upper ridge will build north today towards the southern Appalachians and over much of our forecast area. However, an upper impulse will move clockwise around the ridge center down the coast.
This, along with a weak surface boundary, sea breeze, and sufficient low-level moisture may provide for some convective activity, mainly southern areas. Taking a model blend yields slight chance for rain mainly southern areas. So, if any isolated stronger cells develop, there will be the potential for
strong wind gusts. Upper ridge will provide above normal max temps again today.
