Three people face off for District One seat

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As election year rounds the corner, people are announcing their candidacy for races. Locally, there are five commission seats up for election in 20-20.
The Augusta-Richmond County Commission is a hot topic locally. Many issues pass through their meetings, and now, three people are facing off for the District One seat.
Commissioner candidate Jordan Johnson said, “I’m running because I want to see progress made in the same community that I grew up in.”
“Open up the welcome wagon; let people know that Augusta is open for business, and we want you to not only open your businesses down here, but move down here as well," said commissioner candidate Michael Thurman.
District One covers a significant portion of Richmond County that spans from part of Riverwatch Parkway to part of South Augusta. Currently, William Fennoy holds the commissioner seat, but has reached his term limit, leaving his seat up for grabs in 20-20.
Neither of these two candidates are completely new to the political realm. Thurman is running for this seat for a second time.
“I know far more now than I knew then about Augusta’s weaknesses and strengths. She has a lot more strengths than weaknesses, if we could just get everyone to the table to discuss them," said Thurman.
Johnson currently serves as the chairman for the Democratic Party of Augusta, but says this non-partisan race has nothing to do with politics. “I want to make sure that district one serves the needs of anyone who lives here, so that people who want to work, live, raise a family, enjoy Augusta, can do so without having to deal with some of those burdens we face on an everyday basis.”
Both candidates grew up in Augusta, and say that helps them understand the needs our community faces.
Thurman said, “these problems, every city has had. Augusta is not alone in that, but what Augusta doesn’t seem to have is a lot of conscientious communication.”
“I don’t have the magic answer, but I think together we can build a brighter future for Augusta," said Johnson.
These two will be facing third candidate Shawnda Griffin in the election in May of next year. Stick with FOX 54 as we bring more on this race and the rest of the commission seats up on the ballot.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.