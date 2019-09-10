Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for a woman who used false I.D. at SunTrust Bank

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman who used false identification at SunTrust Bank on Washington Rd.
Officials say on Aug. 5 the woman above withdrew money from another person’s account using presumably false identification of the account holder.
If you recognize this woman, or know where she could be, please contact Sgt. Steve Fanning with the Financial Crimes Investigations Unit of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1695 or (706)-821-1020.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.