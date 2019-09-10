Man in Richmond County wanted for making threats

By Mikaela Thomas | September 10, 2019 at 10:32 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 10:32 AM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for terroristic threats and acts.

Authorities say, Michael Lands Jr. is wanted for terroristic threats and acts for threatening a former co-worker on Sept. 6.

The sheriff’s office says that there is an active warrant on file for this incident.

Please contact Sergeant James Tredore or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1035 or (706) 821-1080.

