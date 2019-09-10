Gov. Brian Kemp set to visit Swainsboro Thursday, Sept. 12

SWAINSBORO, GA (WFXG) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp introduced his new rural initiative this week and is set to visit Swainsboro, Thursday Sept. 12.
According to the AJC, Governor Kemp and First Lady Kemp will be in Swainsboro to partner with state departments and higher education agencies to identify potential projects.
They are set to be at Faircloth Wood Products on Old Nunex Rd. at 3:30 p.m. The announcement will also be streamed live on Governor Kemp’s Facebook page.
