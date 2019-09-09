Veterans push for state veteran cemetery in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Leon McLamb is a Vietnam veteran and 7-year member of the Patriot Guard. He said he’s honored to take veterans to their final resting place.
“It’s strictly volunteer, we never know how many but if the family requests, we’re always there,” McLamb said.
He believes no veteran should go to their final resting place alone. Locally, the Patriot Guard goes on about three missions each month: transporting the deceased to cemeteries out of town, he estimated.
“It would mean a lot for the veterans, or the veterans families that they’re not having to go so far to visit their loved ones than if they were here local,” he said.
It’s a topic potentially on the table for commissioners at Tuesday’s committee meeting. Brought to the table by District 1 Commissioner and Veteran Bill Fennoy.
Former Augusta Mayor Bob Young and Forces United Deputy Director Don Clark are expected to talk about it on behalf of the 66,000 veterans who currently live in the region.
“The VA’s going to have to be brought in. They’re going to have to decide if it’s going to be a state to state type conjuncture, co-op, to where they’re working together to bring this," explained Clark.
Augusta’s former mayor told FOX 54 this is something he’s tried to get people interested in for 20 years. He’s hopeful this time something substantial will come from this conversation.
Ideally, the goal is to have a cemetery that is similar to Georgia Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville. Here is a look at the grounds.
