Local Fred stores to close as business files Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidation

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Six local Fred stores are set to close after the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, Sept. 9.
USA Today stated on Monday that the store plans to close all of its stores within 60 days.
Here is a list of the local stores set to close their doors soon:
- Hephzibah - 2872 TOBACCO RD
- Millen - 506 NORTH HIGHWAY 25
- Sylvania - 518 WEST OGEECHEE ST
- Wrens - 605 N MAIN ST
- Bamberg - 3606 MAIN ST.
- Saluda - 437 NORTH MAIN ST
