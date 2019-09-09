The Letters: Aiken County School Board decisions didn’t align with beliefs and values of members who resigned

AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WFXG) - Two Aiken County Public School System school board members resigned at last week’s special-called meeting September 5th. One is set to resign this Friday.
It all happened after a majority of board members voted to accept Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford’s resignation letter. FOX 54 obtained District 8 Representative Tad Barber and District 9 Representative Ahmed Samaha’s letters.
Samaha, who served for three years said in part, “The board’s current approach to decision making and policy setting does not support my primary objective of student success both in and outside the classroom.”
Barber, who’s served for seven years said, “the board took a huge step backwards," about the vote. He said it comes after a period of the board “making inappropriate and unethical choices.”
Both Barber and Samaha resigned effective immediately at that meeting. Longtime board member Mrs. Rosemary English told FOX 54 her last day will be the same as Dr. Alford’s, which is Friday, September 13.
The next school board meeting is Tuesday, September 10th at 7 p.m. at Silver Bluff High School. School Board Chairman Keith Liner told FOX 54 via email they’ll discuss appointing an interim superintendent and more.
