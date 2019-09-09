Heat Index values as high as 108 degrees today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Very warm temperatures combined with increasing humidity will lead to heat index values between 104 and 108 today for much of central and parts of north Georgia. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM today. Widely scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, mainly south of a Columbus to Macon to Swainsboro line.
If any storms develop, brief gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and cloud to ground lightning will be the primary threats. Above normal temperatures will persist through at least mid-week. The combination of persistent heat in the 90s coupled with higher humidity will make it feel very uncomfortable. Try to avoid overexposure to outside activities and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening, through Friday, but most areas will remain
dry and very warm. By this weekend, there is the potential to see higher rain chances.
