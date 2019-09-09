Heat Index values as high as 108 degrees today

If any storms develop, brief gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and cloud to ground lightning will be the primary threats. Above normal temperatures will persist through at least mid-week. The combination of persistent heat in the 90s coupled with higher humidity will make it feel very uncomfortable. Try to avoid overexposure to outside activities and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening, through Friday, but most areas will remain