Georgia Military College Prep School to host a 9/11 remembrance event Wednesday

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Georgia Military College Prep School will host a 9/11 remembrance at their main campus on Wednesday.
Every year the school holds this touching ceremony. This year’s keynote speaker will be Sergeant First Class Daniel J. Metzdorf.
Students will also have the opportunity to go to the Memorial on Bricks, write the names of the lives that were taken and reflect back.
“We want to make sure that all of our students, whether they be in the Prep School, the college, that they recognize the significance of September 11th is and the effect that it had on our country,” said GMC Public Affairs Coordinator Jobie Shields.
If you aren’t able to attend the ceremony it will be broadcasted live on their Facebook Page at 7:40 A.M.
