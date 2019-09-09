Augusta man wanted for public indecency

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of public indecency at Starbucks on Peach Orchard Rd. They say the incident took place on March 17, 2019.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information on 39-year-old Shawn Lamar Brown. Brown is known to hang around areas of Peach Orchard Rd. and Windsor Spring Rd.
If you have contact with Brown or know his whereabouts, please contact Inv. Ken Rogers or any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
