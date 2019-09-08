Two suspects wanted in Richmond County for giving false statements

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects for giving false statements. (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydia Robinson | September 8, 2019 at 2:34 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 2:40 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 18-year-old Efedias Velantis Warren Jr. and 35-year-old Michelle Lee Cantrell for giving false statements in a government matter.

Warren is wanted for giving a false statement in a government matter, false report of a crime and giving a false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer.

Cantrell is wanted for giving a false statement in a government matter.

If you have any information on these suspects please contact Investigator Sean Morrow (706)432-5281 or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.

