Doctors Hospital and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Partner to #CrushTheCrisis

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - In efforts to help stop opioid use, Doctors Hospital and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office hosted a Prescription Drug Take Back Event.
People within the community were able to stop by the hospital and discard unused and expired prescriptions that help decrease the chance of getting into the hands of addicts or even children. Two hundred and sixty five pounds of opioid medications were collected from today’s event with over one hundred community participants.
Sgt. Albert Brabazon with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said, “We’re giving an opportunity to make our community a better and safer environment for our children, your children. We’ve got to take responsibility for all of the drugs that are out here on the streets.”
“If you can unload your house of Opioids and the potential that they can aggravate an addiction or an early addition and turn it into a true addiction. You’d love to get rid of something dangerous in your home if you can.” said Emergency Physician at Doctor’s Hospital, Dr. Mark Newton
If you weren’t able to attend the event, the Richmond County Sheriff’s office says you are still able to drop off any medications at the Health Department on Laney Walker.
