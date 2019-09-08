Augusta University holds ovarian cancer awareness event

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Medical Professionals from Augusta University stepped outside their comfort zones Saturday, Sept. 7 and showed off their skills on the basketball court.
In an event titled, ‘"Clash of the Titans", the community got together through a game of basketball. The event was to raise money for the CSRA Gynecological Cancer Support Group where Augusta University. Representatives from the surgery and orthopedics team, Children Hospital of Georgia and the Emergency department all participated and were eager to be a part of a good cause.
Dr. William Rosenblum, Orthopedic Surgeon at AU said, “It’s great to come out with people that you work with and spend a different afternoon with them than you normally do. It’s great fun, it’s great friends, and you help people at the same time it’s fabulous.”
Event Organizer Travon Wright told FOX 54, “I love just getting people together, and I was thankful that the Lord allowed for me to put some things together to raise money.It’s fun, family-friendly, and everything like that, so we killed two birds with one stone.”
Wright says they plan to have more events like this in the upcoming future and if you’d like to know more information about the Gynecological Cancer Support group click here.
