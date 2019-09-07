Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for 5 gang members wanted for aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 5 men who are wanted for aggravated assault.
According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Nickalaus Lanham, 21-year-old Michael Troupe, Jr., 27-year-old Maurice Franklin, 20-year-old Aquavias Nathaniel, and 29-year-old Alexander Givens are all wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on 3600 block Alene Cir. on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Deputies state that all suspects are known members of the Crip Gang, all are known to carry a firearm, and all currently have active warrants.
Any Information concerning these suspects, please contact Inv. Walter McNeil at (706) 821-1078 or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
