Recovery Road celebrates grand opening for long-term addiction treatment center in Graniteville

When Captain Nick Gallam isn’t working as the Aiken County jail administrator, he dedicates his time to Recovery Road Ministries. “Rehabs and those kinds of things, they’ll go away for 14 days, a month, three months, whatever it might be and then they just return back to what they came from. They’re around the same friends, they’re around the same influences and then we’re surprised they go back and relapse," he says.