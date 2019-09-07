Recovery Road celebrates grand opening for long-term addiction treatment center in Graniteville

AIKEN COUNTY, SC. (WFXG) -Aiken-based nonprofit Recovery Road Ministries opens doors to a long-term drug and alcohol addiction treatment center for women on Friday.
The non-profit, born from Millbrook Baptist Church, intends to help addicts finish their educations and re-enter society with a fresh start. This is Aiken County’s only long-term addiction treatment center. It’s located in a house at 80 Canal St. in Graniteville.
When Captain Nick Gallam isn’t working as the Aiken County jail administrator, he dedicates his time to Recovery Road Ministries. “Rehabs and those kinds of things, they’ll go away for 14 days, a month, three months, whatever it might be and then they just return back to what they came from. They’re around the same friends, they’re around the same influences and then we’re surprised they go back and relapse," he says.
It’s a ten-month program designed for women who are in and out of jail. It focuses on more than just getting clean. It’s job training, education, and counseling. It is a safe and supportive place where women can focus not only on who they are, but who they want to become.
Leah Jones with Recovery Road Ministries spent 15 years of her life struggling with addiction. She says she was incarcerated 21 days after delivering her little girl in a camper all by herself. “That should’ve been my rock bottom, but I went back to using and so I was arrested. I knew that that was God intervening again on my behalf,” she says.
“During that incarceration, instead of saying all the right things, trying to get out of jail, I realized that I was ready to change. I did the right things, I got on my knees and I asked God to keep me incarcerated as long as he needed to, to get me better. I knew if I went back out, my mom would’ve buried me.”
Leah now helps others who have struggled with addiction. “I want the girls to come in with an open heart and an open mind and you know, a desire to live. Because addiction is just merely an existence,” she says.
The nonprofit group plans to open a separate facility for men in the future. For more information about Recovery Road Ministries, visit recoveryroadministries.org.
