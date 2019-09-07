Gold Cross EMS took evacuees/patients back home to Bluffton, South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WFXG) - Twenty-six evacuees got to return home today. Gold Cross EMS had five ambulances at NHC Healthcare in North Augusta taking patients to back to Bluffton, South Carolina.
Major John Smith with Gold Cross EMS says, “We’re taking them back in ambulances because some of them are in rehab, they have a broken limb where they’re not able to bear weight, or they’re bed-bound. They came down here because they couldn’t stay obviously where the hurricane was coming, so, we’re taking them back in ambulances because that’s the only way they can travel back.
Major John Smith spoke to every one of the evacuees. He says they enjoyed their stay in North Augusta and are excited to be heading home.
