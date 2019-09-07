Evans High School cheerleaders receive $1,000 from Murphy Auto Group

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - Friday’s football game at Evans High school was extra special for their cheerleading team. A representative from Murphy Auto Group presented the team with a one thousand dollar check through a sponsorship.
As part of Murphy Auto Groups Community Outreach program, CEO, Mike Murphy met a student at Evans High school who suggested they donate to the team.“I was happy to help their incredible team. They work hard every single day. Mike Murphy Is a good friend of mine, he is a very big investor in the community so I took it to him and he was super excited to help” C.J. Pearson said.
“We truly enjoy community outreach and are blessed to do whatever we can. We make it a mission to meet with various leaders and people within the community” Ashley Cassedy Marketing Coordinator of Murphy Auto Group said.
Murphy Auto Group says they’re always looking for more opportunities to sponsor organizations. And if you would like to know more information, here is a link to their Facebook.
