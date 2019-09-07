Community reacts to sudden resignations of Aiken County School System Superintendent, several board members

AIKEN, South Carolina (WFXG) - The Aiken County Public School system is without a superintendent. We brought you the news of Dr. Sean Alford’s sudden resignation Thursday night.
School board members voted 6 - 2 to accept his resignation - effective Friday, September 13. As a result, three other school board members - opposed to that vote - followed suit with resignations of their own.
FOX 54 talked to people in the community who said they were shocked to learn the news. They were also interested in what the school board will do next.
A former student, Claude Anderson, said, “I went to Aiken High when I was younger. The school was great when I was younger. I don’t think he was doing anything too bad that he had to resign, so I think he should have just stayed and stuck it out."
Kevin Buchanan is a parent to a recent graduate of South Aiken High School and his daughter is a 10th grader there.
“The events that happened last night were quite shocking. We all heard about it and started wondering what was going on. I still don’t know what really happened but very surprising to hear. Hopefully this board can rebuild, and have a better school board in the future and come together for positive changes for our kids," he said.
The Aiken County Board of Education and Dr. Alford released statements regarding his resignation Friday morning. FOX 54 reached out to all school board members, who were unavailable for comment.
