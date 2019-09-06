Sunny, Hot and Dry for the weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Hurricane Dorian will continue to lift northeastward away from the region as it tracks near the NC/VA coasts today. Breezy conditions will continue in the eastern Midlands and Pee Dee through daybreak before diminishing. An upper ridge and a drier airmass will provide dry and hot weather for the weekend. Chances of rain will return early next week.
High pressure aloft remains over The Midlands and CSRA through the middle of next week. There will be upper troughs riding over the ridge axis which could influence regional weather as they slide down the front side of the ridge. Low-level onshore flow persists which results in dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The combination of low-level moisture, possible upper-level forcing, and daytime heating should lead to a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
