Sunny, Hot and Dry for the weekend

High pressure aloft remains over The Midlands and CSRA through the middle of next week. There will be upper troughs riding over the ridge axis which could influence regional weather as they slide down the front side of the ridge. Low-level onshore flow persists which results in dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The combination of low-level moisture, possible upper-level forcing, and daytime heating should lead to a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.