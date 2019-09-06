Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for questioning

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an Augusta man who is wanted for questioning.
Authorities say, Tony Thomas is wanted for questioning in reference to a burglary at Southbound Smokehouse at 1855 Central Ave. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas also has an outstanding warrant for a hit and run.
If you have any information on Tony Thomas, please contact Investigator Jonathan Olivares (706)821-1455 or any on duty investigator of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.
