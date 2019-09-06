Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for The Knox Music Institute

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Community members across the CSRA celebrated the opening of the Knox Music Institute through a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“It’s phase two of the Miller Theater. The Miller Theater opened about twenty months ago and now today we get to open the Knox Music Institute which was always a part of the vision and the dream” says General Manager of the Miller Theater, Marty Elliot.
This was no easy effort. It took seven years of fundraising to complete the vision for The Miller Theater and The Knox Music Institute, costing more than twenty million dollars.
“This spot will be used for all kinds of performances and creative arts opportunities, everything from comedy to small music series, jazz nights and dance parties" Miller says.
During the day, it will be used for education and programs for the Augusta Symphony. Those like Michael Siewert believes both buildings will provide a lot to the community. “I enjoy the pop symphony and the classical music concerts, it just brings so much entertainment in a variety of ways.”
The Knox Institute plans to have its first event Saturday night and many looks forward for what’s to come.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.