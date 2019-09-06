Murder suspect located and arrested in DeKalb County, Ga.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The U.S. Marshals located and arrested a murder suspect in connection to a shooting on Saturday, Aug. 31 on Goldfinch Dr. in Augusta that took the life of 18-year-old Jaylyne Cannon.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office issued a murder warrant for 21-year-old Jamario Delgado Anderson. The U.S. Marshals were able to locate him Friday, Sept. 6 in DeKalb County, Ga.
Anderson was arrested for murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm during a crime.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.