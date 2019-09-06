Hit and run in Richmond County leaves juvenile injured, authorities searching for vehicle

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run that left a 13-year-old juvenile injured.
On Friday, September 6, around 12:40 p.m. deputies say, the juvenile was riding his bike at the intersection of Milledgeville Rd. and Wheeless Rd. when he was struck by a black, four door vehicle. Authorities believe that the vehicle is a Dodge Charge.
The sheriff’s office says that the vehicle continued without stopping heading in an unknown direction. It is believed that the vehicle’s windshield should be damaged from the hit and run.
The juvenile was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.
