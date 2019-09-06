Gang member arrested in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested gang member Katorry Lafredrick Hankerson on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The sheriff’s office responded to a call about a shooting on the 1000 block of Hwy. 56 North. They executed a search warrant, and Hankerson was then taken into custody and brought to the Burke County Detention Center.
Hankerson was discovered to be responsible for a shooting on the 100 block of Horseshoe Circle back in March. He is currently being held without bond for eight felonies.
The list of Hankerson’s charges is listed below:
- Aggravated Assault (2 Counts)
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Unlawful Street Gang Activity
Hankerson’s charges connected with the March shooting are:
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
This investigation is continuing and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office will release information as it is available.
