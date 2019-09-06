Gang member arrested in Burke County

Katorry Lafredrick Hankerson
By Ceara Hester | September 5, 2019 at 8:58 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 9:02 PM

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested gang member Katorry Lafredrick Hankerson on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call about a shooting on the 1000 block of Hwy. 56 North. They executed a search warrant, and Hankerson was then taken into custody and brought to the Burke County Detention Center.

Hankerson was discovered to be responsible for a shooting on the 100 block of Horseshoe Circle back in March. He is currently being held without bond for eight felonies.

The list of Hankerson’s charges is listed below:

  • Aggravated Assault (2 Counts)
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Unlawful Street Gang Activity

Hankerson's charges connected with the March shooting are:

  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

This investigation is continuing and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office will release information as it is available.

