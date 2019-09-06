Friends reunite in Augusta after Hurricane Dorian impacts travel plans

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Members from a Facebook support group planned to meet in Myrtle Beach, but when Hurricane Dorian became a travel factor, these Facebook friends from all over the world decided to make Augusta their meeting place.
It all started with a book. Augusta local, Gin Stephens wrote a book about weight loss and intermittent fasting. Through her weight loss journey, she started a very small Facebook support group. That group grew into three separate ones with over 200,000 members, internationally.
Once the group grew she needed help managing it all. She got help from some of the top supporters in the group. Her helpers or moderators decided to have a retreat in Myrtle Beach.
For some of them this would be their first time meeting in person. However, mother nature had other plans.
Stephens says,"What’s amazing we had twelve moderators who were going to come to Myrtle Beach and out of the twelve that were coming ten have been able to rearrange their plans and come to Augusta."
The ladies rearranged flights, rented cars and shared rides to get to Augusta. Some came from places like Canada and Maine while others came from right up the road.
The ladies say at first they were a little upset they had to change their plans but this makes for a much better story.
