Fat Man’s Cafe feeds evacuees and American Red Cross

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Thursday, Sept. 5 was a busy day for Fat Man’s Cafe as they took the opportunity to feed hurricane evacuees and American Red Cross volunteers for free.
The local restaurant made a total of four hundred lunch boxes in just two hours. The manager of the cafe made it their obligation to make evacuees feel at home.
“Giving feels a whole lot better than receiving a lot of times and when folks are in tough situations, it feels really good to help out. Our employees enjoy it, they enjoy serving others” Brad Usry, President of Fat Man’s Cafe says.
Usry says if more evacuees and volunteers need to be served, they won’t hesitate to provide more lunches.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.