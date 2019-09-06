ATTENTION ANTENNA VIEWERS

(WFXG) - WFXG FOX 54 is changing frequencies due to frequency reassignment as part of a project undertaken by the FCC to improve and expand wireless and broadband services.
WFXG will cease its current frequency in the early morning hours of September 6, 2019. WFXG will make the transition to our new frequency at 5 a.m. on September 6, 2019.
After the transition is complete, if you watch WFXG using an over-the-air antenna, you will need to scan your TV. While some boxes will automatically rescan, you may need to select "scan" or "auto-tune" from the TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.
For more information go to FCC.gov/tvrescan or call toll-free 1-888-225-5322. The call center is staffed by the FCC from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. EST 7 days a week.
If you watch us on cable, a satellite service or the internet, you don’t need to do a thing. If you have Cable or Satellite, and are having trouble finding WFXG, call your provider.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.