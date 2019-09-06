Aiken’s Makin’ Anticipates Hurricane Dorian to impact attendance

Aiken, SC (WFXG) - Aiken kicks off its’ forty third annual Aiken’s Makin’ event on Friday morning. It’s an arts and crafts show that features over fifty exhibitors and food vendors.
The CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, David Jameson, says each year about 30,000 people attend the event but this year they’re expecting even more. Jameson says that’s because they have a town full of coastal evacuees, “Aiken’s Makin’ is somewhere between a tent revival and a family reunion because people see each other that they haven’t seen since last year.”
According to Jameson, Aiken’s Makin’ is unique because a jury reviews and recommends which vendors should be in the show. He says this process makes sure only the best of the best are there.
