Aiken County Schools Superintendent resigns

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Aiken County Schools Superintendent Sean Alford submitted his resignation.
It happened Thursday, September 5 at a special meeting called earlier in the week. The school board voted in front of a full house to accept his resignation, effective September 13, with a 6-2 vote. Rosemary English and Tad Barber voted against the resignation, and Ahmed Samaha abstained from voting.
Immediately after the vote, Samaha gave his resignation verbally and then left the meeting. After, Barber read a statement and said he would be resigning after the meeting concluded. English also announced her intention to resign at a later date.
Representatives from the school board say the board and Dr. Alford will be releasing statements tomorrow.
