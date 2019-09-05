CVS, Walgreens urge against openly carrying guns in stores

Starbucks, Wendy's and Target have already asked customers not to openly carry guns in stores unless they're law enforcement officers. But the retailers have stopped short of introducing an outright ban because they say they don't want to put employees in confrontational situations. Ken Perkins, president of research firm RetailMetrics, says retailers can't have their workers, who get paid $15 an hour, trying to pry a gun away from an armed shopper.