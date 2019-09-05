The Salvation Army helps feed the evacuees

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Salvation Army joined the ranks of organizations coming together to help evacuees.
Today, they prepared and took 400 meals to shelters in our area. The area commander says the efforts to help those in need in our community is inspiring, and they are glad to be part of it.
“These folks have no idea what they’re going to go back to when they go back, and we don’t even have an idea what day they’re going back. So, to be able to provide a place of comfort, a place where they can get a good meal to get that sustenance in their body and not have to worry about going out and finding food, that’s critical for us,” said Douglas McClure, Area Commander, Salvation Army Augusta.
Tomorrow, the Salvation Army will serve food to more people staying in the shelters.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.