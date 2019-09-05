Project Safe Neighborhoods gives grants to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, DA

The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia announced on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, the award of grants from the U.S. Department of Justice to promote law enforcement and prosecution efforts through Project Safe Neighborhoods. Present for the grant awards, announced at the office of the Richmond County Sheriff, were Natalie Paine (from left), District Attorney for the Augusta Judicial Circuit; Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia; Kaci Johnson, a member of the PSN Grant Review Committee; and Richard Roundtree, sheriff of Richmond County. (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)