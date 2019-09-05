Project Safe Neighborhoods gives grants to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, DA

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - They target Richmond County’s most violent criminals - and work to keep communities safe. Now, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office just got some more money to help fight crime.
The department of justice provides funding for competitive grants around the country. For organizations that work with project safe neighborhoods and awarded nearly $200,000 to the Southern District.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will receive $35,790 to purchase GPS trackers, surveillance cameras, provide video software upgrades, and purchase video cameras.
“Sometimes you only have street names or individuals who are giving you false information. Having that technology available readily on the street for investigators and officers to identify suspects by their fingerprints directly on the scene helps us identify these individuals," said Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree.
The Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will receive $18,000 to purchase GreyKey software for unlocking and searching cell phones.
District Attorney Natalie Paine said, “This is vital equipment. it’s basically used to crack cell phones and to get information that would otherwise not be available to us. It’s very expensive software."
We told you about arrests Project safe neighborhoods helped net early this year with Operation Gun Smoke, along with arrests of seven alleged Bloods gang members and 27 so called alpha criminals last year.
