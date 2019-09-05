Paine College Athletics welcomes first-ever men’s volleyball program

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A press conference was held at Paine College yesterday announcing that they’ll be adding men’s volleyball to their roster.
One million dollars will be invested into Paine’s program, as well as, five other Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference whom will also be adding men’s volleyball. The college expects for this program to be a popular sport for students and faculty to enjoy and that it will bring a lot of “Lion Pride”.
“We just see more excitement within our athletic department and we also have the opportunity for our current women’s volleyball coach to be able to coach men’s volleyball, so not only are we excited about adding a sport, we now have a female that will be coaching a men’s sport," Athletic Director Selina Kohn said.
A one hundred and fifty dollar grant was made to Lion Athletics and they are set to begin their first season in January of 2021.
