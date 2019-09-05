Hurricane Dorian has gained strength along the Georgia and South Carolina Coast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Dorian is forecast to continue to move just off the Georgia and South Carolina this morning. Winds will increase, becoming gusty in advance of Dorian. Based on the current track, tropical storm force winds, along with the heaviest rainfall, should remain east of the area. However, shifts in the track of Dorian could result in significant changes to the forecast and potential impacts. See the latest advisory on Dorian from the National Hurricane Center. Dorian continues to slowly lift northward off the coast of South Carolina at 07z.
The storm has strengthened slightly since last evening. Dorian is a category 3 hurricane as of 2 am. Band of moderate rain moving into the eastern Midlands now but diminishing as it moves toward Columbia where air mass a little drier. A chance of rain before 8am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 8am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
