Hurricane Dorian has gained strength along the Georgia and South Carolina Coast

The storm has strengthened slightly since last evening. Dorian is a category 3 hurricane as of 2 am. Band of moderate rain moving into the eastern Midlands now but diminishing as it moves toward Columbia where air mass a little drier. A chance of rain before 8am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 8am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.