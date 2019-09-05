H54K: Meet C.J. Pearson

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Meet C.J. Pearson. This Evans High School senior was selected to be one of the only 2 student Senators to represent the state of Georgia as apart of the Georgia Boys State program. Only 98 students nationwide per year achieve this goal.
As a student Senator, C.J. headed to Washington D.C. where he and other student leaders received an education on the function and structure of federal government along with an up close and personal tour of the nation’s capitol.
American Legion Post 337 Commander, Scott Adam whose post participates in the Boys Nation program, says that C.J. couldn’t have been a more perfect selection to represent the State of Georgia and the CSRA.
C.J. says that this has been a “tremendous opportunity” and looks forward to staying in the field of politics.
