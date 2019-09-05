Augusta University President visits evacuees at Westside High shelter

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta University’s President Brooks Keel paid a visit to the Westside High School shelter Wednesday.
Augusta University has some of it’s medical staff and students volunteering at the shelter in collaboration with The Red Cross and The Department of Public Health.
Keel says this is a duty of Augusta University and sees it as a great opportunity for students to put what they’ve learned in the classroom to practical use.
“Being a major university in a city like Augusta it is giving back to the community and today especially when you see the evacuees we had from Savannah it gives you a different meaning of what community is we’re not just here to serve Augusta as important as that is...we’re here to serve the entire community of the state and beyond,” Brooks Keel said.
Keel says this at least the third time the school has responded to severe weather since he become president, and says each time the process becomes more efficient.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.